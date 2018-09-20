Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry service suspended until Oct 31





CHON BURI: The ferry service between Pattaya and Hua Hin has temporarily been suspended until Oct 31 due to unfavourable weather conditions. The service will resume in early November.

Royal Passenger Liner Co, the ferry operator, posted on its Facebook page on Thursday that the service between the two resort towns of Pattaya in Chon Buri and Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan has been suspended from Sept 17 to Oct 31 for safety reasons due to heavy downpours and strong wind waves during the period.

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST

