Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
News

PM Prayut confirms full election campaign to be allowed in mid-December

By TN / September 20, 2018

In the strongest sign yet that he is committed to pushing ahead with a general election early next year, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that election campaigning by political parties will be permitted starting in the middle of December.

He said all remaining political restrictions, including full-fledged election campaigning, will be lifted after the last two organic laws on MP election and Senate selection officially take effect on December 16.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

