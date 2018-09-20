Woman tourist found dead at popular waterfall in Hat Yai

SONGKHLA: The dead body of a unidentified woman tourist was found in an off-limits section of a popular waterfall in Hat Yai district on Thursday.
She was found in a rock pool at Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary, between the first and second levels of the seven-tier Ton Nga Chang waterfall.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST
