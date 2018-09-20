Haeo Suwat waterfall in Khao Yai National Park
South

Woman tourist found dead at popular waterfall in Hat Yai

By TN / September 20, 2018

SONGKHLA: The dead body of a unidentified woman tourist was found in an off-limits section of a popular waterfall in Hat Yai district on Thursday.

She was found in a rock pool at Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary, between the first and second levels of the seven-tier Ton Nga Chang waterfall.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

TN

