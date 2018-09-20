Pigeon racing
News

PM Prayut wants feeding of pigeons in public places to stop

By TN / September 20, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly appealed to members of the public to not feed pigeons in public places following concerns that they could be carriers of diseases beside posing a public nuisance.

Informed government sources said many complaints have been lodged with the Government House by people complaining of the presence of huge flocks of pigeons in many public places. They said the birds have been causing disturbances to passers-by and people living in the neighbourhoods.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close