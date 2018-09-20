PM Prayut wants feeding of pigeons in public places to stop

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly appealed to members of the public to not feed pigeons in public places following concerns that they could be carriers of diseases beside posing a public nuisance.
Informed government sources said many complaints have been lodged with the Government House by people complaining of the presence of huge flocks of pigeons in many public places. They said the birds have been causing disturbances to passers-by and people living in the neighbourhoods.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
