Nation-Wide Scare as Metal Needles Are Found in Strawberries All Over Australia





Australia’s strawberry industry has been brought to its knees after reports of sharp needles found in store-bought strawberries have been coming in from all the six of the country’s states. So far, no one knows who is behind this act of “agroterrorism” or what their motives are.

What started as an isolated case in Queensland, earlier this month, has gradually turned into a nation-wide panic, as more needles were found all around the country. Things have reportedly gotten so bad that some growers have recalled much of their strawberries and turned to metal detectors to restore customer confidence. The only problem is that no one knows at one point from the growers to store shelves the needles are being inserted, and until more information about this aspect becomes available, there’s no clear way to solve the problem.

The first needle was discovered in a strawberry in Queensland, last week, but several other reports soon coming in from the state, as well as from South Australia, Western Australia and all the other states. While most of the people who found metallic needles in strawberry were reportedly ok, there was the case of a 21-year-old man from Queensland who bit into a metal needle and swallowed part of it. He was hospitalized after complaining of abdominal pain.

Full story: odditycentral.com

By Spooky

Oddity Central

Share this article