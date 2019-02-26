Bang-Kruai-Sai Noi Rd. in Nonthaburi

Bang-Kruai-Sai Noi Rd. in Nonthaburi. Photo: Perjonasson.

Bangkok

Computer engineer ‘ran huge porn ring’

By TN / February 26, 2019

A 30-year-old computer engineer was arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing pornography, including images and videos of children, via websites and social media accounts through which he earned more than 300,000 baht per month, police said Monday.

Waranyu Laolert, a resident of Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, was apprehended as part of an investigation into the sharing of child pornography on public web pages and chat groups on the Line application.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close