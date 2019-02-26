Computer engineer ‘ran huge porn ring’





A 30-year-old computer engineer was arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing pornography, including images and videos of children, via websites and social media accounts through which he earned more than 300,000 baht per month, police said Monday.

Waranyu Laolert, a resident of Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, was apprehended as part of an investigation into the sharing of child pornography on public web pages and chat groups on the Line application.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

