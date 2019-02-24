24 Men Charged Over Assault on Bangkok Temple School





BANGKOK — Multiple charges have now been brought against two dozen men accused of raiding a Bangkok school during university admission tests, police said Tuesday.

A total of 24 suspects, all male, have now been charged with six counts including trespassing, vandalism, assault, intimidation and consuming alcohol on temple grounds following Sunday’s attack on the Matthayom Wat Sing School, according to the Bang Khun Thian district police chief.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

