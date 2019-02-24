Ramkhamhaeng University

Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok. Photo: Globe-trotter.

Bangkok

24 Men Charged Over Assault on Bangkok Temple School

By TN / February 26, 2019

BANGKOK — Multiple charges have now been brought against two dozen men accused of raiding a Bangkok school during university admission tests, police said Tuesday.

A total of 24 suspects, all male, have now been charged with six counts including trespassing, vandalism, assault, intimidation and consuming alcohol on temple grounds following Sunday’s attack on the Matthayom Wat Sing School, according to the Bang Khun Thian district police chief.

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

