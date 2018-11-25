Child porn ring busted, raids hit Patong





PHUKET: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), working with international agencies, has busted a child porn ring that uncovered evidence of child pornography at two locations in Phuket.

Pol Col Paisith Sunkahapong, Director of the DSI’s Foreign Affairs and Transnational Crime Bureau, informed the Ministry of Justice of the raids on Thursday (Nov 22).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



