Phuket

Child porn ring busted, raids hit Patong

By TN / November 25, 2018

PHUKET: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), working with international agencies, has busted a child porn ring that uncovered evidence of child pornography at two locations in Phuket.

Pol Col Paisith Sunkahapong, Director of the DSI’s Foreign Affairs and Transnational Crime Bureau, informed the Ministry of Justice of the raids on Thursday (Nov 22).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

