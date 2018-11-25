Child porn ring busted, raids hit Patong

PHUKET: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), working with international agencies, has busted a child porn ring that uncovered evidence of child pornography at two locations in Phuket.
Pol Col Paisith Sunkahapong, Director of the DSI’s Foreign Affairs and Transnational Crime Bureau, informed the Ministry of Justice of the raids on Thursday (Nov 22).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News
