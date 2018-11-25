Korat man ‘thought he could sell marijuana for sale on YouTube’





A man was arrested on Saturday for advertising marijuana for sale on YouTube after he claimed he believed it was now legal to sell cannabis in Thailand.

After police were alerted that a man was selling marijuana on a YouTube channel, SamunphirSpp.law 168, officers arrested Rangsan Wisetlinthng, 31, at a house in Moo 2 village in Tambon Pak Kad of Bueng Kan’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

