Thai police checkpoint
North

5 drug couriers killed in Chiang Rai, 1m meth pills seized

By TN / November 25, 2018

CHIANG RAI: Five drug couriers were killed in a clash with soldiers from the Pha Muang Force in the Doi Nang Non mountain range in Mae Sai district near the border with Myanmar on Saturday. One million methamphetamine pills were seized, according to media reports.

As night fell, the soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Task Force lying in wait near Pha Mi village in tambon Wiang Pha Kham, about 700 metres from the border, spotted seven armed men carrying backpacks walking along a jungle trail.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close