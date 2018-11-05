5 drug couriers killed in Chiang Rai, 1m meth pills seized





CHIANG RAI: Five drug couriers were killed in a clash with soldiers from the Pha Muang Force in the Doi Nang Non mountain range in Mae Sai district near the border with Myanmar on Saturday. One million methamphetamine pills were seized, according to media reports.

As night fell, the soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Task Force lying in wait near Pha Mi village in tambon Wiang Pha Kham, about 700 metres from the border, spotted seven armed men carrying backpacks walking along a jungle trail.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

