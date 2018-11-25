Wat Pa Mok Worawihan
Drunken Knife Brawl Between Monks Leaves Both Bloodied

By TN / November 25, 2018

ANG THONG — Two monks were sent to hospital after an alcohol-fueled knife fight broke out late Friday night, police said.

Phra Wannop Roengjai, 52, and Phra Chuchart Boonloh, 43, both suffered knife wounds from the altercation between them at Wat Amphawan in Ang Thong province.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

