Drunken Knife Brawl Between Monks Leaves Both Bloodied





ANG THONG — Two monks were sent to hospital after an alcohol-fueled knife fight broke out late Friday night, police said.

Phra Wannop Roengjai, 52, and Phra Chuchart Boonloh, 43, both suffered knife wounds from the altercation between them at Wat Amphawan in Ang Thong province.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

