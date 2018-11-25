Naresuan University Hospital
Japanese Tourist in hospital in stable condition after being hit by Tour Bus

By TN / November 25, 2018

We reported earlier this week that a Japanese tourist was taken to Memorial Hospital after he fell under the wheels of a tour bus while crossing the road in Central Pattaya on Wednesday night. We are happy to report he is in stable condition and expected to recover from his injuries.

The accident happened by the end of Soi 13/1 around 11.30pm.

