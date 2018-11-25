Neighbours rescue elderly Korat woman from burning house





A retired Army officer and his wife braved intense flames to rescue their paralysed 76-year-old next-door neighbour in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday afternoon. No one was injured in the house fire in Sikieo district.

Master Sergeant Suthin Thadjantheuk and his wife saved the life of Samai Phetchjantheuk before fire-fighters extinguished the blaze, which started at about 4pm and engulfed the two-storey wooden structure.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



