Thai police station
Isan

Murder suspect found hanged in Kalasin police cell

By TN / November 25, 2018

KALASIN: A murder suspect was found hanged with a towel inside a detention cell at the Muang police station on Sunday morning. He was believed to have committed suicide, police said.

Police said the man, Thongkham Phuthaddok, 55, had fled into a rice field and threatened to take his own life after shooting a woman, Suksom Thansawai, 48, to death with a handgun.

Full story: Bangkok Post

YONGYUTH PHUPHUANGPET
BANGKOK POST

TN

