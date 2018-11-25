Murder suspect found hanged in Kalasin police cell





KALASIN: A murder suspect was found hanged with a towel inside a detention cell at the Muang police station on Sunday morning. He was believed to have committed suicide, police said.

Police said the man, Thongkham Phuthaddok, 55, had fled into a rice field and threatened to take his own life after shooting a woman, Suksom Thansawai, 48, to death with a handgun.

