Phuket Tourist Police warn of ‘cash on delivery’ scam





PHUKET: The Phuket Tourist Police are warning people to beware a scam in which deliveries are made to people who did not order them so that the fraudsters can get the cash on delivery paid for receiving the parcels.

The warning follows Immigration Chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn leading a raid on a warehouse in Pathum Thani where three Chinese national were arrested with more than B15 million in items, mostly pirated goods, seized.

