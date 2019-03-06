Man arrested for allegedly dumping disabled wife on Bangkok roadside





Police have arrested a man after his partially paralysed wife was found on a roadside in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on Tuesday evening.

The husband, Wichai Kasak, said that his wife had exited his car when he stopped to buy dinner. He claimed that he had then driven around to try to locate her before eventually learning she was at the Bang Khen police station.

