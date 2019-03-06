Road in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok

Traffic in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok. Photo: Masahiro Awatani.

Bangkok

Man arrested for allegedly dumping disabled wife on Bangkok roadside

By TN / March 6, 2019

Police have arrested a man after his partially paralysed wife was found on a roadside in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on Tuesday evening.

The husband, Wichai Kasak, said that his wife had exited his car when he stopped to buy dinner. He claimed that he had then driven around to try to locate her before eventually learning she was at the Bang Khen police station.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close