Photo: Adriaan Castermans.

Out-of-control truck kills 3, injures 6 on downhill road

By TN / March 6, 2019

SA KAEO: Three people were killed and six others injured when an out-of-control trailer truck careered into seven other vehicles on a narrow downhill road in Ta Phraya district on Tuesday morning.

Local police said the accident occurred about 9.30am.

Bangkok Post

SAWAT KETNGAM
BANGKOK POST

