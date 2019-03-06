Out-of-control truck kills 3, injures 6 on downhill road

SA KAEO: Three people were killed and six others injured when an out-of-control trailer truck careered into seven other vehicles on a narrow downhill road in Ta Phraya district on Tuesday morning.
Local police said the accident occurred about 9.30am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SAWAT KETNGAM
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.