Man shot dead, five injured in Songkhla market brawl





A man surrendered to police after he allegedly shot dead one person and injured five others in what he claims to be self-defence, following a brawl at a fresh market in Songkhla early on Tuesday.

The Hat Yai police station was alerted at 3am to the shooting incident at Plaza Market on Ratthakarn Road in downtown Hat Yai.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

