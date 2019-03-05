Dead foreigner found hanging from tree in Pattaya

CHON BURI: A European man was found hanged from a tree in a deserted alley in tambon Nong Prue, in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district, about 8pm on Monday.
The man was 180-185 centimetres tall and 35-40 years of age. He wore a white T-shirt with black stripes and white shorts. Police said it appeared he had been dead for at least two days.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
