Dead foreigner found hanging from tree in Pattaya





CHON BURI: A European man was found hanged from a tree in a deserted alley in tambon Nong Prue, in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district, about 8pm on Monday.

The man was 180-185 centimetres tall and 35-40 years of age. He wore a white T-shirt with black stripes and white shorts. Police said it appeared he had been dead for at least two days.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

