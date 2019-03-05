Street in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Pattaya

A street in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: baloun.

Pattaya

Dead foreigner found hanging from tree in Pattaya

By TN / March 5, 2019

CHON BURI: A European man was found hanged from a tree in a deserted alley in tambon Nong Prue, in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district, about 8pm on Monday.

The man was 180-185 centimetres tall and 35-40 years of age. He wore a white T-shirt with black stripes and white shorts. Police said it appeared he had been dead for at least two days.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close