Almost 500 arrested in nationwide immigration crackdown

More than 400 foreigners and 79 Thais, allegedly involved in immigration offences, were arrested on Thursday after raids across Thailand.
Immigration Police Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj-General Itthipol Itthisarnronnachai told a press conference in Bangkok on Friday that Thai authorities carried out simultaneous searches at 227 locations.
Full story: The Nation
By Kittipong Maneerit
The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.