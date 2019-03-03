Thai Border Patrol Police uniform

Thai Border Patrol officer. Photo: Payakh.

News

Almost 500 arrested in nationwide immigration crackdown

By TN / March 3, 2019

More than 400 foreigners and 79 Thais, allegedly involved in immigration offences, were arrested on Thursday after raids across Thailand.

Immigration Police Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj-General Itthipol Itthisarnronnachai told a press conference in Bangkok on Friday that Thai authorities carried out simultaneous searches at 227 locations.

Full story: The Nation

By Kittipong Maneerit
The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close