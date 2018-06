NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A dengue outbreak in the lower Northeast has led to 488 infections being recorded since the beginning of this year, mostly involving children, the Office of Disease Prevention and Control reported Wednesday.

The region 9 office said the 488 infections were reported in four provinces: 233 cases in Nakhon Ratchasima, 56 in Buri Ram, 64 in Chaiyaphum and 135 in Surin. No dengue-related fatalities were reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST