SONGKHLA/BANGKOK: Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Pattani province in Hat Yai district on Monday for allegedly plotting bombings with four others in Bangkok in October 2016.

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Muhammad Sakariya Damung on a Bangkok-Sungai Kolok train at Hat Yai train station about 10am. He was heading for Pattani from Bangkok, CSD superintendent Pol Col Sompong Suwannawong said.

ASSAWAIN PAKKAWAN AND WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST