Two men, a Thai and a Laotian, were arrested early on Tuesday after they and three others allegedly felled two trees in a forest reserve in Ubon Ratchathani’s Sirindhorn district.

The arrest was made by officials from the Bonthrik-Yodmon Wildlife Sanctuary in Ubon Ratchathani’s Boonthrik district at 2.24am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation