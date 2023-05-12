Wildlife trafficking gang arrested in Phetchaburi, macaques rescued









PHETCHABURI: Six members of a wildlife trafficking gang were arrested and more than 10 macaques rescued near a hill in the Muang district on Friday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrived at the foothill of Khao Luang in tambon Thongchai and found a wildlife trafficking gang capturing long-tailed macaques in the area. The officers observed four men and two women using tranquiliser darts to capture the monkeys.

