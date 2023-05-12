Wildlife trafficking gang arrested in Phetchaburi, macaques rescued

TN May 12, 2023 0
Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi

Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi district. Photo: KAI LARS SCHERER.




PHETCHABURI: Six members of a wildlife trafficking gang were arrested and more than 10 macaques rescued near a hill in the Muang district on Friday morning.

Officials rescue 41 macaques and arrest man in Udon Thani

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrived at the foothill of Khao Luang in tambon Thongchai and found a wildlife trafficking gang capturing long-tailed macaques in the area. The officers observed four men and two women using tranquiliser darts to capture the monkeys.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiwat Satyaem
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Scuba diving equipment

After Touching Pipefish While Diving in Koh Phangan

TN May 12, 2023 0
Parked motorcycles on the street

Ukrainian Arrested for Illegally Working in Koh Phangan

TN May 7, 2023 0
Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan.

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 tourists to Koh Phangan Island

TN May 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) specifications leaked

TN May 12, 2023 0
BabyMonster, also known as Baemon, is an upcoming South Korean girl group band. Consisting of seven members—Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. Number of members: 7 girls (3 Korean, 2 Japanese and 2 Thai).

Two Thai trainees declared official members of new K-Pop group BABYMONSTER

TN May 12, 2023 0
The campaign sign of the candidate for the governor of Bangkok.

Political Parties Hold Final Campaign Rallies Today

TN May 12, 2023 0
Fire engine truck

Elderly Woman Rescued from Fire in Pattaya

TN May 12, 2023 0
Scuba diving equipment

After Touching Pipefish While Diving in Koh Phangan

TN May 12, 2023 0