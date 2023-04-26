Officials rescue 41 macaques and arrest man in Udon Thani









Wildlife conservation officials rescued 41 macaque monkeys and arrested a man as he was attempting to smuggle the animals across the border into Laos on Tuesday.

Officials from the Protected Area Region 10 Office, based in the north-eastern province of Udon Thani, and police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division stopped a car in Nong Han district, suspicious that it may contain contraband.

