Officials rescue 41 macaques and arrest man in Udon Thani

TN April 26, 2023 0
A Songthaew in Udon Thani

A Songthaew (Baht Bus) in Udon Thani. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




Wildlife conservation officials rescued 41 macaque monkeys and arrested a man as he was attempting to smuggle the animals across the border into Laos on Tuesday.

88 macaques saved from exotic-food trade in Prachin Buri

Officials from the Protected Area Region 10 Office, based in the north-eastern province of Udon Thani, and police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division stopped a car in Nong Han district, suspicious that it may contain contraband.

