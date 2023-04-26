Weekly Covid Cases Double in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI, April 25 (TNA) – The number of new weekly Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai has doubled after the Songkran festival.
COVID-19 infections in Bangkok double after Songkran
Director of Nakhon Ping Hospital, Dr. Worachet Techarak said the situation was predictable after arrivals of both Thai and foreign tourists to celebrate the Songkran. Festivalgoers did not wear masks when they splashed water on one another.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.