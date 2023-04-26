Weekly Covid Cases Double in Chiang Mai

TN April 26, 2023 0
Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room

Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room. Photo: eltpics / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




CHIANG MAI, April 25 (TNA) – The number of new weekly Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai has doubled after the Songkran festival.

COVID-19 infections in Bangkok double after Songkran

Director of Nakhon Ping Hospital, Dr. Worachet Techarak said the situation was predictable after arrivals of both Thai and foreign tourists to celebrate the Songkran. Festivalgoers did not wear masks when they splashed water on one another.

