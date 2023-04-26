Royal Thai Navy Acquires New Ship HTMS Chang









CHONBURI (NNT) – The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has acquired the “HTMS Chang,” a 25,000-gross-tonnage vessel that is now the largest ship in the Thai naval fleet.

Royal Thai Navy rescues tourists stranded on Phang Nga island

The inauguration ceremony for the multi-purpose amphibious assault ship was held at Chuk Samet Pier of Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi Province. The ship was assembled in China and sailed to Thailand.

According to the RTN, the HTMS Chang is designed to support amphibious operations, act as a submarine tender and will also be used in disaster relief efforts.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





