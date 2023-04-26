Royal Thai Navy Acquires New Ship HTMS Chang

Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Royal Thai Navy patrol boat and ships. Photo: Michael Ard, U.S. Navy.




CHONBURI (NNT) – The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has acquired the “HTMS Chang,” a 25,000-gross-tonnage vessel that is now the largest ship in the Thai naval fleet.

The inauguration ceremony for the multi-purpose amphibious assault ship was held at Chuk Samet Pier of Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi Province. The ship was assembled in China and sailed to Thailand.

According to the RTN, the HTMS Chang is designed to support amphibious operations, act as a submarine tender and will also be used in disaster relief efforts.

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

