Chinese gangsters arrested in Bangkok for fake gold scam

TN April 26, 2023 0
Gold shop in Thailand

Gold shop in Thailand. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Six Chinese men accused of duping wealthy Thai-Chinese in Chinatown into buying fake gold worth about 10 million baht have been arrested with almost 200 fake ingots.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau apprehended the six suspects in front of Hua Lamphong railway station in Rong Muang area, Pathumwan district, on Monday on charges of colluding in theft and criminal association, Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thumsutee, chief of investigation at the MPB said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Tags:

