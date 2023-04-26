Chinese gangsters arrested in Bangkok for fake gold scam









Six Chinese men accused of duping wealthy Thai-Chinese in Chinatown into buying fake gold worth about 10 million baht have been arrested with almost 200 fake ingots.

International hunt for two Chinese men after kidnap of tourist in Bangkok

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau apprehended the six suspects in front of Hua Lamphong railway station in Rong Muang area, Pathumwan district, on Monday on charges of colluding in theft and criminal association, Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thumsutee, chief of investigation at the MPB said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





