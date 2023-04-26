Police Oppose Bail for Suspected Serial Killer









BANGKOK, April 26 (TNA) – A female suspect denied any involvement in serial murders by cyanide poisoning but the police oppose her bail for fear she could escape.

Serial killer ‘Jack the Ripper’ sentenced to death for 2019 murder

The suspect, identified as Ms Sararat “Aem” was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her friend Ms Siriporn “Koy” who collapsed and died when she went to realease fish for merit making in Ratchaburi. The autopsy found cyanide in her body and her relatives filed a complaint to the police, leading the arrest of the suspect.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





