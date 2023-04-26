Bangkok Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Stealing 5,500 USD From Sri Lankan Tourist

TN April 26, 2023 0
Street in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Street in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. Photo: Serj Kras.




A Thai transgender woman was arrested in Bangkok on an accusation of stealing a Sri Lankan tourist’s $5,500 USD while he slept in his hotel.

Hong Kong actor accuses Pattaya trans women of stealing bag

The victim, identified only as Mr. S, 30, reportedly invited the suspect, Napatsara “Lookpad” Aomsin, a 30-year-old transgender woman, to his hotel room to watch a movie in the Huai Khwang district after meeting and drinking liquor with them in the Asok Montri area around 4 AM on April 9th.

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



