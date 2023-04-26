Bangkok Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Stealing 5,500 USD From Sri Lankan Tourist









A Thai transgender woman was arrested in Bangkok on an accusation of stealing a Sri Lankan tourist’s $5,500 USD while he slept in his hotel.

The victim, identified only as Mr. S, 30, reportedly invited the suspect, Napatsara “Lookpad” Aomsin, a 30-year-old transgender woman, to his hotel room to watch a movie in the Huai Khwang district after meeting and drinking liquor with them in the Asok Montri area around 4 AM on April 9th.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

