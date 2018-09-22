HK actor accuses Pattaya trans women of stealing bag

CHON BURI: A 32-year-old Hong Kong man cried foul after his bag containing cash and valuable items worth more than 1 million baht vanished during a brawl with a group of transgender women in Pattaya. His attackers were fined, but he did not get his valuables back.
Vincent Chen, escorted by a Thai interpreter, sought help from the local media after he filed a complaint with Pattaya police following the brawl with four transgender women on Sept 18.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
