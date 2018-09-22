Dummy police officer in Bangkok
Man admits he broke into 30 Amazon coffee shops

By TN / September 22, 2018

A former construction contractor surrendered to police on Saturday to face charges of burglary after he allegedly broke into 30 Amazon coffee shops in petrol stations since April.

Kiartkarisorn Srikrailod, 37, from Buri Ram, surrendered at Taling Chan police station at 10am after police summoned him to face theft charges.

