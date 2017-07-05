PTT launches 1st Cafe Amazon in Japan

BANGKOK, 4 July 2017 (NNT) – PTT PLC launches the first Cafe Amazon coffee shop franchise in Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, with the hopes to bolster international recognition of Thai coffee.

Mr. Thewin WongWanich, President & Chief Executive Officer, PTT PLC, presided over the official opening ceremony of Cafe Amazon in Kawauchi, Fukushima in Japan alongside Mr. Yosuke Takagi, Japan’s State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Mr. Yasunori Iwamoto, President of Codomo Energy Co., Ltd. and distinguished guests from Thailand and Japan.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

National News Bureau Of Thailand