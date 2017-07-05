Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Home > Tech > Jaguar releasing Tesla rival I-PACE in 2018

Jaguar releasing Tesla rival I-PACE in 2018

The Jaguar F-PACE has been tested to the limit in some of the most inhospitable environments on earth
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Jaguar is releasing its Model X competitor in 2018, Business. The SUV will be Jaguar’s very first electric car, Business Insider reveals.

The move puts Jaguar in direct competition with Tesla’s Model X, which has also experienced strong demand. In fact, Tesla sold roughly the same number of Model X SUVs (11,550) as Model S sedans (13,450) in the first quarter.

Called I-PACE, the SUVis a preview of Jaguar’s electric, five-seat production car coming in 2018. That production car will be Jaguar’s first ever battery-powered vehicle. The brand new red I-PACE debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Yingluck seeks HM’s pardon for mistake on Facebook page

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 with new livery taking off

Boeing launches new version of 737 jet

Google Thailand to go the extra mile

Leave a Reply