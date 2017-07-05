Jaguar releasing Tesla rival I-PACE in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – Jaguar is releasing its Model X competitor in 2018, Business. The SUV will be Jaguar’s very first electric car, Business Insider reveals.

The move puts Jaguar in direct competition with Tesla’s Model X, which has also experienced strong demand. In fact, Tesla sold roughly the same number of Model X SUVs (11,550) as Model S sedans (13,450) in the first quarter.

Called I-PACE, the SUVis a preview of Jaguar’s electric, five-seat production car coming in 2018. That production car will be Jaguar’s first ever battery-powered vehicle. The brand new red I-PACE debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Full story: panarmenian.net

