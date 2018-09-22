Sensitive Cop Talks Down Suicidal Chonburi Teen





CHONBURI — A cop who talked down a suicidal teenage girl said all he had to do was be a good listener.

Capt. Nuttawut Na Chiang Mai of Chonburi City police talked a 14-year-old from a pedestrian bridge Thursday, an act that went on to be widely praised for his display of sensitivity.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

