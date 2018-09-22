106 motorcyclists arrested in Samut Prakan with illegally modified bikes

Police arrested 106 motorcyclists and seized 118 motorcycles illegally modified for road racing, deputy tourist police chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal said on Saturday.
Surachet said the arrests were made Friday night by police manning checkpoints on several roads in Samut Prakan to crack down on road racing.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
