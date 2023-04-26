Two Foreign Tourists and Pet Dog Escapes Injuries From Ao Nang Stray Dogs

Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi. Photo: kallerna. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Two foreign tourists and their pet dog have escaped injuries from many stray dogs on Ao Nang Beach.

Finnish Boy Attacked by Stray Dogs in Krabi

There were about six stray dogs on Ao Nang Beach and a foreign couple were walking along the beach with their pet dog. The stray dogs were coming towards the tourists aggressively and barked at them. The tourists tried to chase the stray dogs away but failed.

