Two Foreign Tourists and Pet Dog Escapes Injuries From Ao Nang Stray Dogs









Two foreign tourists and their pet dog have escaped injuries from many stray dogs on Ao Nang Beach.

Finnish Boy Attacked by Stray Dogs in Krabi

There were about six stray dogs on Ao Nang Beach and a foreign couple were walking along the beach with their pet dog. The stray dogs were coming towards the tourists aggressively and barked at them. The tourists tried to chase the stray dogs away but failed.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





