International hunt for two Chinese men after kidnap of tourist in Bangkok

TN April 22, 2023 0
Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei

Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei, Bangkok. Photo: CHAMRAT CHAROENKHET.




The Royal Thai Police are to seek help from Interpol to find two Chinese men who allegedly kidnapped a female Chinese tourist and forced her to pay them a 500,000 baht ransom in return for her released.

The suspects, identified as Tang Xi-wei and Xu-wei, have already left Thailand.

Chinese Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Student Kidnap-Murder Case

Pol Maj-Gen Noppasilp Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said today (Saturday) that the men rented two rooms at a condominium in the Rama 9 area on April 16th. The 25-year-old victim lived in the same condominium building.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Srettha Thavisin insists Pheu Thai won’t join with ‘coup parties’

TN April 22, 2023 0
Bangkok's Iconsiam shopping centre by night.

TAT Promotes Tourism via Light and Sound Shows

TN April 22, 2023 0
Beach in Banglamung District, Chonburi

Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave

TN April 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei

International hunt for two Chinese men after kidnap of tourist in Bangkok

TN April 22, 2023 0
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Srettha Thavisin insists Pheu Thai won’t join with ‘coup parties’

TN April 22, 2023 0
Wat Arun seen from the Chao Phraya River

Bangkok Marks 241st Anniversary with Cultural Extravaganza

TN April 22, 2023 0
Bangkok's Iconsiam shopping centre by night.

TAT Promotes Tourism via Light and Sound Shows

TN April 22, 2023 0
A storm in Thailand.

Girl killed by falling tree in Phrae as storms hit northern provinces on Friday

TN April 22, 2023 0