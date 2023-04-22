International hunt for two Chinese men after kidnap of tourist in Bangkok









The Royal Thai Police are to seek help from Interpol to find two Chinese men who allegedly kidnapped a female Chinese tourist and forced her to pay them a 500,000 baht ransom in return for her released.

The suspects, identified as Tang Xi-wei and Xu-wei, have already left Thailand.

Chinese Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Student Kidnap-Murder Case

Pol Maj-Gen Noppasilp Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said today (Saturday) that the men rented two rooms at a condominium in the Rama 9 area on April 16th. The 25-year-old victim lived in the same condominium building.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





