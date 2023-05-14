Early counts give Move Forward Party a pleasant surprise

Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

Move Forward Party speech in Bangkok. photo: Tvcccp.




According to early counts and the most recent polls, the Move Forward Party has surged into an early lead in the capital and looks poised to make an impressive sweep of Bangkok.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat expects coalition with Pheu Thai

Move Forward’s gains are likely to be Pheu Thai’s losses, as initial signs are pointing towards a shattered dream of an election landslide for the latter.

