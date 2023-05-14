Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat expects coalition with Pheu Thai

TN May 14, 2023 0
Ballot bxes at a Thai provincial election polling station.

Ballot bxes at a Thai provincial election polling station. Photo: Per Meistrup.




The leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) said on Sunday evening he expected to form a coalition government with the Pheu Thai Party, enabling the former opposition bloc to rise to power.

Move Forward party leader’s political future uncertain

MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat said exit polls suggested that MFP and Pheu Thai could have enough House seats to form the next government.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST



