Election Commission Outlines Processes for Ballot Counting in General Election

TN May 14, 2023 0
Thai general election in Surat Thani Province.

Thai general election in Surat Thani Province. Photo: Per Meistrup.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Election Commission (EC) has outlined a set of processes that will be followed for ballot counting once the polling stations close at 5PM. These steps include checking the number of received ballots, counting each ballot openly in front of the public, announcing the election results, and sending the results to the respective EC offices at different levels. The process ensures transparency and accountability, allowing the public to observe and lodge complaints if necessary. For additional information and updates on the general election, the public can visit the EC website or follow the official Line account.

Thais go to the polls this Sunday to elect new government

Once the polling stations close, a sign will be placed on the ballot boxes, and EC officers will verify the number of received ballots, matching them with the number of voters. Ballot counting will be conducted openly, and the results will be announced at each polling station. All polling station officers will send the results to their district EC offices, which will authenticate the results and tally votes from all polling stations under their jurisdiction. The provincial EC office will then compile the official election results and send them to the main EC office.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

Early counts give Move Forward Party a pleasant surprise

TN May 14, 2023 0
Ballot bxes at a Thai provincial election polling station.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat expects coalition with Pheu Thai

TN May 14, 2023 0
Ballot boxes at a polling station in Bangkok for the 2022 elections.

Reports of several voters destroying ballot sheets during general election

TN May 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phromthep Cape in Rawai, Phuket

Lifeless Body Believed to Be Missing Russian Tourist Found in Phuket Sea

TN May 14, 2023 0
Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

Early counts give Move Forward Party a pleasant surprise

TN May 14, 2023 0
Ballot bxes at a Thai provincial election polling station.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat expects coalition with Pheu Thai

TN May 14, 2023 0
Thai general election in Surat Thani Province.

Election Commission Outlines Processes for Ballot Counting in General Election

TN May 14, 2023 0
Turkish national flag waving on a ship

Turkish elections could end two decades of Erdogan in power

TN May 14, 2023 0