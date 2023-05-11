Move Forward party leader’s political future uncertain









With only 3 days until the general election, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, and one of the favourites to be the next prime minister, is suddenly facing an uncertain political future, following an allegation that he owns undeclared shares in a media company, in violation of the Constitution.

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday, claiming that Pita is not qualified to run in this Sunday’s general election and should be removed from the race.

By Thai PBS World

