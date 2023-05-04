Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Tops PM Pick in Latest Nida Poll

TN May 4, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat. Photo: Sirakorn Lamyai.




BANGKOK, May 3 (TNA) – Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat becomes the top choice for the prime minister in the latest poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn voted the favourite candidate for PM: Nida Poll

The opinion poll was conducted between April 24-28 among 2,500 people aged over 18 years old from various educational background, occupations and incomes nationwide.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

