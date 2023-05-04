Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Tops PM Pick in Latest Nida Poll









BANGKOK, May 3 (TNA) – Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat becomes the top choice for the prime minister in the latest poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn voted the favourite candidate for PM: Nida Poll

The opinion poll was conducted between April 24-28 among 2,500 people aged over 18 years old from various educational background, occupations and incomes nationwide.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





