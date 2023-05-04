Italian Man Has a Meltdown on His Balcony in Pattaya, Blames Marijuana









An Italian man suspected of being high on marijuana hurled several items including a refrigerator at people below his balcony in Pattaya. Luckily, the man reportedly harmed nobody.

Officers from the Pattaya Police Station received a report of a foreign man who was on a rampage and threw items from his second-floor room at people on the street at 10:30 PM yesterday, May 3rd. They rushed to the scene with Sawang Boriboon rescuers.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

