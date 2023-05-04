Italian Man Has a Meltdown on His Balcony in Pattaya, Blames Marijuana

TN May 4, 2023
A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province. Photo: Pexels.




An Italian man suspected of being high on marijuana hurled several items including a refrigerator at people below his balcony in Pattaya. Luckily, the man reportedly harmed nobody.

Man high on drugs causes havoc at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Officers from the Pattaya Police Station received a report of a foreign man who was on a rampage and threw items from his second-floor room at people on the street at 10:30 PM yesterday, May 3rd. They rushed to the scene with Sawang Boriboon rescuers.



By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



