Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn voted the favourite candidate for PM: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.









Pheu Thai Party’s advisory chief Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the most favoured candidate for the prime minister’s post, followed by Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party, according to the latest opinion poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).

NIDA organised a simple random sample survey by conducting phone interviews with 2,000 respondents aged over 18-year-old, in various occupations and from different educational backgrounds across the country.

By Thai PBS World

