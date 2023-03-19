Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn voted the favourite candidate for PM: Nida Poll
Pheu Thai Party’s advisory chief Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the most favoured candidate for the prime minister’s post, followed by Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party, according to the latest opinion poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).
NIDA organised a simple random sample survey by conducting phone interviews with 2,000 respondents aged over 18-year-old, in various occupations and from different educational backgrounds across the country.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
