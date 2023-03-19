Thai Tour Guides Unite to Address Issue of Illegal Foreign Guides

March 19, 2023 TN
Asian tourist taking a photo at a Buddhist temple

Asian tourist taking a photo at Wat Po with his mobile phone. Photo: pxhere.




A group of Chinese-speaking tour guides convened on Saturday, March 18th, to discuss the trouble caused by illegal guides who are stealing their jobs. The group complained they are being overlooked by the government as their complaints, so far, have not been heard.

The complainers revealed at a meeting that some foreign guides are working illegally in Thailand and are stealing their jobs. These guides do not have a guide license which is required by Thai laws to operate as a guide. A guide is a protected occupation in Thailand that foreigners cannot work in.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



