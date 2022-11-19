Nightclub goers tested positive for drugs in Pattaya entertainment venue crackdown, passport inspections for foreigners to continue
Four nightclub goers tested positive for drugs in a Pattaya entertainment venue crackdown.
Last night (November 18th) more than 50 officers led by Major General Nantawut Suwanlaong, Acting head of the Chonburi Provincial Police randomly inspected entertainment venues in Pattaya to check for the current seven major rules.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.