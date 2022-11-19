November 19, 2022

Nightclub goers tested positive for drugs in Pattaya entertainment venue crackdown, passport inspections for foreigners to continue

12 hours ago TN
Neon lights in Pattaya

Neon lights in Pattaya. Image: jorisamonen (PIxabay).




Four nightclub goers tested positive for drugs in a Pattaya entertainment venue crackdown.

Last night (November 18th) more than 50 officers led by Major General Nantawut Suwanlaong, Acting head of the Chonburi Provincial Police randomly inspected entertainment venues in Pattaya to check for the current seven major rules.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



