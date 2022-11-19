Prayut Meets Saudi Crown Prince at APEC 2022 in Bangkok









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Bangkok on Friday (18 Nov), signing agreements to expand diplomatic relations that were restored this year after more than three decades of downgraded ties.

The two leaders presided over the signing of five agreements, pledging to increase trade and investment between the two countries, promote tourism and deepen cooperation in energy.

Gen Prayut held bilateral talks with the crown prince on the sidelines of this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok. Saudi Arabia was invited as a guest of the APEC host country.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

