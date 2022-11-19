November 19, 2022

Prayut Meets Saudi Crown Prince at APEC 2022 in Bangkok

12 hours ago TN
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud

Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. Photo: President of Russia / kremlin.ru.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Bangkok on Friday (18 Nov), signing agreements to expand diplomatic relations that were restored this year after more than three decades of downgraded ties.

The two leaders presided over the signing of five agreements, pledging to increase trade and investment between the two countries, promote tourism and deepen cooperation in energy.

Gen Prayut held bilateral talks with the crown prince on the sidelines of this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok. Saudi Arabia was invited as a guest of the APEC host country.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



