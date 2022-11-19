November 19, 2022

Body found of 18-year-old who fell from jet ski on Srinagarind Dam in Kanchanaburi

12 hours ago TN
The Srinagarind Dam on the Kwai Yai River in Si Sawat District of Kanchanaburi Province

The Srinagarind Dam on the Kwai Yai River in Si Sawat District of Kanchanaburi Province. Photo: Kittipong khunnen. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Divers have found the decomposed body of an 18-year-old Thai male, who fell from a jet ski into the lake at Srinagarind Dam in Kanchanaburi Province on October 24th.

About 20 teams of divers from various regions were mobilised for another search for the body of Nawin Natedecha from Bangkok, who fell from a jet ski being driven by another man on the lake in Si Sawat district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



