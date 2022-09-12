Sky Walk attraction in Kanchanaburi temporarily closed one day after its official opening

Tourists take smiling selfies on Death Railway, on the famous River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi. Photo: Jebells / PxHere.









The latest tourist attraction in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi, the Sky Walk, which is a transparent walkway over the famous River Kwai, was closed yesterday (Sunday), only one day after it was opened to the public, due to the shortage of special shoes, which all visitors are required to purchase and wear.

On its Facebook page, the Kanchanaburi Municipality apologised for the temporary closure, offering an assurance that the pedestrian bridge, which was formally opened at 9.09am on Saturday, will reopen this Thursday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

